WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said its bomb unit was called to investigate two suspicious packages, causing businesses and residents in the immediate areas to be evacuated.

Police said it received a report of a suspicious package in the 200 block of River Avenue around 1:45 p.m. As a precaution, police said nearby businesses and residential tenants were evacuated and the intersection of Donald Street and River Avenue was blocked off.

At the time, police said officers were responding to a serious incident and asked the public to avoid the area.

While this was happening, another 911 call was made to police about another suspicious package at a Canada Post facility on McDermot Avenue.

The bomb unit responded to the facility, as well as the intersection at River Avenue, and found there was no threat to the public at either location.

Police did not know if these two incidents are related.

The intersection at Donald Street and River Avenue has since reopened to the public.