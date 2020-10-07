WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg police cruiser was involved in a crash in the St. John’s neighbourhood in the North End on Wednesday.

Winnipeg police said the crash happened shortly after noon on Wednesday on the corner of Inkster Boulevard and Salter street. Police said the cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Photos from the scene show both cars with smashed front-ends, crunched against each other.

Two officers who were in the cruiser were taken to hospital for minor injuries as a precaution. Police said the driver of the other vehicle declined medical attention.

"It is my understanding that the WPS vehicle was travelling normally and not responding to a call at the time of the collision," said Const. Jay Murray of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Police were on the scene early Wednesday afternoon.