WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police say they have found a 15-year-old girl who went missing from the North End last week.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police said the girl has been safely located.

The girl had been missing since Jan. 28, but had been active on social media. At the time, police said they were concerned for her well-being and were asking for any information that might help find her.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Details that would identify this individual have been removed from this article as they are a minor.