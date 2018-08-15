

CTV Winnipeg





Residents in the William Whyte area may notice an increased police presence in their neighbourhood as the Winnipeg Police Service go door to door to talk about crime prevention.

According to a news release, cadets and officers will be providing information on how to connect with the police, the role residents can play to prevent crime, and community partners that are working to create safer neighbourhoods. The goal of this service is to give people more information on the causes of violence and make sure community members know what they can do to help.

The WPS will also be giving out brochures, addressing concerns and giving people tools to report crime and resources for exiting gang life.

Officers note that the growing meth crisis is making it difficult to meet their goals when it comes to reducing crime and drug addiction. This is why they work with community partners such as the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, the Gang Action Interagency Network, the Bear Clan and Aboriginal Youth Opportunities who are also committed to making Winnipeg safer.