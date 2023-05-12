Winnipeg police investigating 3 suspicious incidents involving school-aged kids

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating three suspicious incidents involving school-aged children that took place on Thursday in the River East Transcona and Louis Riel School Divisions.

One incident took place around 3:45 p.m. on the grounds of Wayoata Elementary School in Transcona, where a man approached two children between the ages of nine and 11.

The suspect engaged with the victims, and tried unsuccessfully to pull them towards him. When the victims pulled away, the man ran away, heading north on Wayoata Street towards Kildare Avenue East.

The second suspicious incident took place a few blocks away around 4:45 p.m. at Arthur Day Middle School. Police said a man, driving a four-door grey sedan, approached an 11-year-old child.

Police allege the suspect got out of the car, and tried to lure the child back to his home with the promise of candy and video games. The suspect then grabbed the victim, who pulled away.

The man, who is described as being about 40 years old, drove away before police arrived.

Around 5 p.m., school officials with Victor H.L Wyatt School in St. Vital reported the third incident to police, saying a man was seen observing the children during the lunch hour. The suspect, who is described as being between 40 and 50 years old, did not approach or speak to anyone and left the scene when approached by school staff.

Winnipeg police are investigating a suspicious incident at Victor H.L Wyatt School in St. Vital that took place on May 11, 2023. (CTV News Winnipeg graphic)

Police said they are looking into whether the same suspect is involved in all of these incidents, but won’t confirm anything at this time.

The school engagement section has spoken with school division officials, who are notifying parents.

The child abuse unit is investigating these incidents. Anyone with information, including home surveillance in these areas, is asked to call 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.