WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating the death of a 37-year-old man early Wednesday morning in the West End area as a homicide.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Beverley Street at 2:07 a.m. after getting a report of a man with severe injuries outside of a home.

Police gave emergency first aid when they arrived. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, and he died from his injuries.

Police identified the victim as Derek Scott Sutton of Winnipeg. His death is the eighth homicide in the City of Winnipeg in 2021.

The homicide unit is investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information can call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.