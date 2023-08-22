Winnipeg police investigating suspicious item in Westwood area
The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a suspicious item in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
On Monday, police were on scene of a home on Wordsworth Way. Images show several officers and vehicles at the home, where the front yard and driveway were taped off.
Winnipeg police said officers were investigating a suspicious item found on the property. Officers said it’s possible the item is explosive, but that hasn’t been confirmed.
Police have since left the scene and continue to investigate.
