Winnipeg police investigating suspicious item in Westwood area

The Winnipeg Police Service is investigating a suspicious item in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.

On Monday, police were on scene of a home on Wordsworth Way. Images show several officers and vehicles at the home, where the front yard and driveway were taped off.

Winnipeg police said officers were investigating a suspicious item found on the property. Officers said it’s possible the item is explosive, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Police have since left the scene and continue to investigate.