Prairie Comics Festival returns to Winnipeg's Millennium Library

Thousands of people passed through the third floor of the Millennium Library this weekend to peruse through one of the largest collections of zines, comics and merchandise the province has ever seen.

The Prairie Comics Festival is in its eighth year and features more than 80 artists, publishers and bookstores. On Saturday, organizers estimated around 4,000 people make their way around the market.

“This is our biggest festival that we’ve ever had,” said artistic director Sam Beiko. “I’m really happy that we can use this space this way and welcome people to the downtown.”

Beiko said the festival is different from Comic Con in that it’s a free event and puts emphasis on promoting independent artwork.

“It’s just really wonderful for artists to be able to connect with their community,” Beiko said.

Beiko added that the festival also serves as a mentorship program for up and coming artists and exhibitors.

“We not only create an avenue for people to come and buy great art, we create spaces for artists to also find their footing in their business and career,” she said.

Vendors come from all across the country to participate in the festival, with some artists travelling from as far as Prince Edward Island.

“We’re just always trying to open up more opportunities for people to come from all over Canada and to show Winnipeg this community.

The festival runs until Sunday evening.