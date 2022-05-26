Winnipeg police investigation prompts Thursday morning road closure
The Winnipeg Police Service is informing the public of a Thursday morning road closure.
Around 6 a.m., police tweeted that northbound St. Mary’s Road at Essex Avenue is blocked off due to an ongoing investigation.
Winnipeggers are asked to avoid the area.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for more details.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tens of thousands in southern Ontario still without power after deadly storm
Tens of thousands of Ontario residents are facing another day without power as restoration efforts continue following last weekend's vicious storm.
11 newborns die in fire at Senegal hospital
Eleven newborn babies have died after a fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, said the country's president Macky Sall on Thursday.
Four notable moments from the French Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls Scott Aitchison, Roman Baber, Patrick Brown, Jean Charest, Leslyn Lewis, and Pierre Poilievre squared off in the second official party debate on Wednesday night in Laval, Que.
Canada commits $1M to probe sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine
Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.
Texas school shooting: What we know so far about the victims
Families are sharing photos and stories of their loved ones, who lost their lives in a mass shooting in Texas that killed at least 19 children and two adults on Tuesday afternoon.
Canada's 2022 summer weather forecast predicts huge differences from coast-to-coast
Several parts of the country, including British Columbia and Canada's Maritime provinces, are likely to see wetter-than-normal conditions this summer, according to AccuWeather's annual summer forecast.
Monkeypox in Canada: PHAC now confirms 16 cases nationwide
The Public Health Agency of Canada says it has now confirmed a total of 16 cases of monkeypox in the country, all in Quebec.
Regina
-
'All it takes is one': Sask. RCMP partner with Washington police to publicize disappearance of Mekayla Bali
Saskatchewan RCMP and the Washington State Patrol announced a collaboration of efforts to locate Mekayla Bali, who was 16-years-old when she was last on April 12, 2016 in Yorkton.
-
'Deaf Shame to Deaf Same': Art exhibit aims to destigmatize hearing loss
A new art exhibit at the George Bothwell Library is hoping to examine and remove the feeling of shame associated with people who are deaf and hard of hearing.
-
'Brings things to a halt': Manitoba's Duck Mountain sees May Long standstill
For those looking to hop the border into Manitoba for their camping seasons, it started off on the wrong foot for Duck Mountain Provincial Park.
Saskatoon
-
Trudeau thanks Sask. COVID-19 researchers 'on behalf of 38 million Canadians'
The Prime Minister toured the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Saskatoon police say use of new, dangerous opioid difficult to track
Saskatoon Police Service says that the use and presence of potent new synthetic opioids known as nitazenes are difficult to track and monitor.
-
Semi-truck driver killed in rollover near Meadow Lake
A 48-year-old semi-truck driver was killed in in a rollover near Meadow Lake on Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in Ottawa today
Hydro Ottawa is hoping to energize hydro lines in the Merivale Road area today, as the cleanup continues following last Saturday's devastating storm.
-
Edmonton
-
Man who shot hunters testifies he cut up gun, lied to police out of fear of jail
A man on trial for killing two Métis hunters testified he cut up his gun, threw it in a dump and lied to police about his involvement in the shooting out of fear of going to jail for protecting himself and his family.
-
-
'Still can't believe it': 1st period proposal makes Game 4 victory that much sweeter for Oilers fan
Even though they cheer for opposite teams, a proposal by a Flames fan at Game 4 of the Battle of Alberta received a resounding "yes" from the Oilers-loving bride to be.
Toronto
-
Ontario election one week away; leaders target key ridings and issues
Ontario's election is one week away, and the party leaders are focusing on key issues in key ridings.
-
Police investigating armed carjacking in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating an armed carjacking in Scarborough overnight.
-
Head-on collision in Toronto leaves two men seriously injured
Two men have serious injuries following a head-on collision in Toronto Wednesday evening.
Calgary
-
Calgary retains commercial real estate team to revive new arena
The City of Calgary has recruited three people from the commercial real-estate sector in an effort to get a new event centre to replace the aging Scotiabank Saddledome.
-
Texas shooting aftermath: Attention turns to Calgary school safety, youth mental health support
After a massacre at a Texas elementary school, some are looking into safety protections against gun violence in Calgary's school system while mental health experts are offering advice for difficult conversations about mass shootings.
-
Calgary property taxes are in the mail, due by June 30
Those who haven't received their bill by the first week of June are asked to contact 311.
Montreal
-
Quebec to provide update on monkeypox outbreak as province confirms 16 cases
Quebec's public health department is set to give its first press conference on the growing monkeypox outbreak as the province recorded its 16th confirmed case Wednesday.
-
Legault to Trudeau after Bill 96 criticism: 'Have a bit of respect for the majority of Quebecers'
Quebec politicians were not pleased with the federal Liberals' comments on Bill 96 and Bill 21, firing back with a slew of protests and even raising sovereignty as the solution.
-
Bill 96: some Conservative leadership hopefuls say yes, others say no to Quebec language reform
Several of the six aspiring Conservative leaders expressed their opposition to Bill 96 during a French-language debate in Laval on Wednesday night, but others shied away from the opportunity to express their views on the issue.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
Water main break closes ByWard Market street
A water main break closed a section of George Street in the ByWard Market Thursday morning.
-
Hydro Ottawa promises 'the bulk of the system' will be restored by Friday night
The president of Hydro Ottawa says "with a little bit of luck" power will be restored along the Merivale Road area on Thursday, bringing power to another 15,000 to 20,000 customers still in the dark following Saturday's storm.
Atlantic
-
Mass shooting inquiry to hear from senior Mountie granted special accommodation
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia is expected to hear today from a retired senior Mountie who has been granted special accommodations to ensure he is not re-traumatized by having to relive the tragic, 13-hour event.
-
'That's not acceptable': Families of N.S. shooting victims, lawyers boycott inquiry in protest
As the inquiry into Nova Scotia’s mass shooting moves its public proceedings to Truro, many of the family members affected by the tragedy and their lawyers are boycotting the proceedings over the next week.
-
Murphy’s Logic: The mass shooting inquiry should put facts over feelings
Former Chief Anchor Steve Murphy offers a timely perspective on the Mass Casualty Commission and the difference 30 years after the Westray inquiry.
Kitchener
-
Jordan Peterson event at Centre in the Square draws sellout crowd, demonstration outside
There was both a sellout crowd inside and a demonstration outside of the Centre in the Square Wednesday evening for speaker Jordan Peterson.
-
Falling tree that killed Brantford woman was close miss for several others
New details are emerging about the tragic incident that killed 27-year-old Shelby Humble-Neale on Saturday.
-
Kitchener neighbours shocked to learn they heard gunshots amid Victoria Day fireworks
Waterloo regional police say evidence of gunfire found in McLennan Park in Kitchener is connected to another shooting incident in the nearby area of Windflower Drive and Windflower Crescent.
Vancouver
-
How a 'Band-Aid' urgent care strategy contributed to B.C.’s primary care crisis
The decision to focus on urgent and emergency health care to avert long waits played a key role in B.C.’s current primary care crisis, and the costlier care is compounding the problem.
-
Vancouver police use Taser on suicidal man, give each other fist bumps in social media video
A social media video that captures the moment a man gets Tasered by a Vancouver police officer is prompting calls for more training for police going out mental health calls.
-
Marijuana company's email mistake allows shareholder to forward fraud allegations
A judge has refused to grant a B.C. cannabis company an injunction against a man who used a list of email addresses the company accidentally sent to all shareholders against it.
Vancouver Island
-
DFO investigating dead porpoise found near Victoria
Authorities are investigating Wednesday after the body of a porpoise was discovered on a beach near Victoria.
-
3 men arrested after drive-by bear spray attack in Victoria
Victoria police say three men were arrested after a random bear spray attack occurred on Monday.
-
What happened to the Very Good Butchers? Plant-based meat company closing most B.C. operations
A British Columbia company that was once at the forefront of the booming plant-based meats industry is shuttering stores and production plants as it struggles to survive.