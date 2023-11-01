Winnipeg police looking for information on North End homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for information after a man was found dead in the city’s North End on Wednesday.

The investigation began around 2:30 a.m. when officers were called to a suite in the 200 block of Austin Street North for the report of a deceased male.

When police got to the scene, they found the body; however; the victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

The Homicide Unit is investigating and conducting interviews.

Police ask anyone with surveillance video or information that could help investigators to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.