Winnipeg police make second arrest in downtown homicide

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a second suspect in connection with a downtown homicide that happened earlier in the month.

On Wednesday, police announced Jrayden Monias, 21, was arrested in Island Lake on the strength of a warrant. He was turned over to Winnipeg police and remains in custody.

Monias was arrested in connection with the death of 19-year-old River Harper, who was found dead in an apartment in the 300 block of Assiniboine Avenue on Feb. 7.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that police also arrested Jadar Morrison, 20, in Harper’s death. He has been charged with manslaughter.

None of the charges in this case have been proven in court.