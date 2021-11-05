Winnipeg Police: Missing 27-year-old woman found safe

WINNIPEG -

A woman who had been missing since October 25th has been found safe.

Friday night, Winnipeg Police Service said 27-year-old Klarissa Muswagon had been located.

No other details were provided by police Friday night.

Family members, along with Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, held a news conference earlier on Friday to ask the public for help finding Muswagon after they said she had left an aprartmnent in the Osborne Village area for an appointment but didn't return.

-with files from CTV's Kayla Rosen