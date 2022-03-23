Winnipeg police officer charged five months after crash in North End: IIU

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with driving offences nearly five months after a crash in the North End involving an unmarked police cruiser sent three people to hospital.

On Wednesday, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) said there are reasonable grounds to believe there was an offence under the Criminal Code and the Highway Traffic Act in connection with the crash.

The IIU said Const. Bradley Louden has been issued a summons in provincial court for driving dangerously contrary to the Criminal Code, and misuse of emergency vehicle equipment contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The charges have not been tested in court.

The charges are in connection with a crash between an unmarked police car and a civilian vehicle that happened on the evening of October 28, 2021, at the intersection of Main Street and College Avenue.

The IIU said the crash left the driver of the civilian vehicle in hospital with fractured vertebrae. Two police officers were also taken to hospital, one of whom had a broken arm.

The IIU said as the matter is now before the courts, it will not comment further. The police officer is set to appear in court in May.