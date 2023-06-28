Winnipeg police officer charged with careless driving: IIU

A Winnipeg police officer has been charged with careless driving after Manitoba's police watchdog investigated a highway crash in the RM of Reynolds earlier this year.

The Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) has concluded its investigation into collision involving Winnipeg Police members and a civilian vehicle on Jan. 31, 2023. The crash took place on the Trans-Canada Highway in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.

Upon receiving additional information about the collision on Feb. 23, the civilian director of the IIU determined it was in the public interest to assume control of the investigation from the RCMP.

As a result of the investigation, Winnipeg Police Service Const. Ian Case has been issued a ticket for careless driving and making an unauthorized U-turn.

The matter is now before the courts.