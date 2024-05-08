Committee rejects plan to slash $3M from firefighters

The city’s community services committee has rejected a plan for fire services to slash $3 million from its bottom line.

A budget directive called for the department to find the savings.

However, a report from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said the only way to find that money was to pull fire fighters and fire trucks off the streets to curb overtime.

The committee voted on a motion that it does not agree with the plan.

This is not the final decision, as the matter must go before the Executive Policy Committee, and City Council.