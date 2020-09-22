WINNIPEG -- A collision at Main Street and Matheson Avenue has Winnipeg police asking people to avoid the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, Winnipeg police tweeted that the intersection of Main Street and Matheson Avenue was closed due to the collision.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area, with police tape blocking off sections of the road.

CTV News has reached out to Winnipeg police for more information.

This is a developing story. More to come.