Winnipeg police search for missing 73-year-old woman last seen downtown
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 9:56PM CST
Jessie Pelletier was last seen on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in finding a missing 73-year-old woman.
Police said Jessie Pelletier was last seen on Tuesday, July 6 in the downtown area of Winnipeg.
Pelletier is described as five feet one inches tall with a medium build. Police said Pelletier has long black hair and wears glasses. Police did not have a description of what she was last seen wearing.
Officers are concerned for Pelletier’s wellbeing and ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.