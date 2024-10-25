Winnipeg police searching for man who assaulted woman in university dorm

WINNIPEG
    Winnipeg police released a series of photos of a suspect who allegedly broke into a University of Manitoba residence and assaulted a woman. (Winnipeg Police Service).
    Winnipeg police are looking for a suspect after a woman's dorm room was broken into at the U of M and she was assaulted.

    Police said officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to a student housing complex for the University of Manitoba on Dafoe Road.

    A woman told investigators someone broke into her room while she was sleeping and assaulted her.

    She was able to fight the individual off and scream for help. University security and police were called.

    Const. Dani McKinnon said the woman's room was not on the main floor of the building.

    Police said the woman was treated for injuries and is in stable condition.

    Investigators have now released images of a suspect and are looking for a man who is between five-foot-10 and six-feet tall, with unkempt long hair and facial hair.

    The man was wearing a black toque, a black jacket with a grey hooded sweater underneath, blue jeans, and black shoes. He was also carrying a black and blue backpack.

    McKinnon said it's believed the suspect is an "unhoused" individual.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. Police said investigators are working with the university.

