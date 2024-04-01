WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old

    Supplied image of Sadie-Jayne Forbes. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of Sadie-Jayne Forbes. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    Share

    The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.

    Sadie-Jayne Forbes is believed to be with her mother, Shasa Forbes, 28.

    Sadie-Jayne and Shasa were last seen at the McDonald’s on Henderson Highway and Frasers Grove around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police believe the Forbes have gone to Saskatchewan and are heading west.

    Sadie-Jayne is described as three-foot-six in height, about 36 lbs, with brown eyes, and long, straight brown hair, and a small birthmark on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas hoodie, blue leggings and blue ‘Frozen’ running shoes. She was also carrying a toy pickle.

    Shasa is described as having long, curly reddish hair and blue eyes. Shasa wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket with stripes, a red under-shirt, black pants and brown Ugg boots.

    Police are concerned for Sadie-Jayne’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Liberals commit $1 billion to new national school food program

    The federal Liberal government is finally making good on a years-old election campaign pledge, committing Monday to allocate $1 billion over five years to fund a new national school food program. The funding, to be included in the upcoming April 16 budget, will help provide meals to an additional 400,000 Canadian kids a year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News