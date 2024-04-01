Winnipeg police searching for missing four-year-old
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a missing four-year-old girl.
Sadie-Jayne Forbes is believed to be with her mother, Shasa Forbes, 28.
Sadie-Jayne and Shasa were last seen at the McDonald’s on Henderson Highway and Frasers Grove around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police believe the Forbes have gone to Saskatchewan and are heading west.
Sadie-Jayne is described as three-foot-six in height, about 36 lbs, with brown eyes, and long, straight brown hair, and a small birthmark on her right cheek. She was last seen wearing a pink Adidas hoodie, blue leggings and blue ‘Frozen’ running shoes. She was also carrying a toy pickle.
Shasa is described as having long, curly reddish hair and blue eyes. Shasa wears prescription glasses and was last seen wearing a black jacket with stripes, a red under-shirt, black pants and brown Ugg boots.
Police are concerned for Sadie-Jayne’s well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.
