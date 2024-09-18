'I lived right': Eight centenarians celebrate birthdays at Winnipeg care home

At 100 years old, Winnie Thompson was one of the youngest celebrants at a group birthday party for residents at a Transcona-area care home on Wednesday.

The secret to Thompson’s longevity?

“I lived right,” she told CTV News Winnipeg.

Park Manor Care Home hosted a joint birthday party for its residents who turned 100 or older in 2024. There were eight in all. The oldest centenarian of the group is Beatrice Wery, who marked her 108th birthday.

At 108, Beatrice Wery was the most senior centenarian celebrated at a joint birthday party at Park Manor Care Home on Sept. 18, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

“I think it deserves a good celebration,” said Michelle Willman, recreation volunteer manager at Park Manor Care Home.

“It’s not so many people who reach 100, and 100 years is really something that we can thank and celebrate and be happy together with the families of these residents,” said Park Manor CEO Abednigo Mandalupa Jr.

The centenarians each sat at their own table flanked by balloons, streamers, loved ones, and care home staff.

Thompson's daughter Shirley Bird was on-hand to toast her mother’s 100th birthday.

“Being 100 is hard to imagine, but when you think about everything that she has seen over the years, it’s pretty remarkable.”

Winnie Thompson (center) marked her 100th birthday at a joint party for fellow centenarian residents at Park Manor Care Home on Sept. 18, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)

The honourees also received certificates recognizing their milestone birthdays from several dignitaries including Premier Wab Kinew, Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham, and area MLAs.

When asked for an explanation for the abundance of centenarians at Park Manor, Willman brought up a long-held theory.

“They say it’s the Transcona water.”

A Park Manor centenarian celebrated her 100th birthday at the Trasncona care home on Sept. 18, 2024. (Jamie Dowsett/CTV News Winnipeg)