WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said they’re concerned for the well-being of a man who has been missing for a week.

Bud Paul, 56, was last heard from on August 4, 2020.

He stands five-foot-five with a small build, wears glasses, and has grey hair and a moustache.

Police did not have a clothing description for Paul.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.