Advertisement
Winnipeg police searching for missing man
Published Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:38AM CST
Bud Paul. (Source: Winnipeg police Service handout0
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service said they’re concerned for the well-being of a man who has been missing for a week.
Bud Paul, 56, was last heard from on August 4, 2020.
He stands five-foot-five with a small build, wears glasses, and has grey hair and a moustache.
Police did not have a clothing description for Paul.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.