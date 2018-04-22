

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are trying to locate 65-year-old Tim Burke.

Burke was last seen Saturday afternoon at 1:30 in the Elmwood area.

Burke lives with dementia and is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a thin build. He has neck length black hair and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing an Ottawa Senators hat and a jean jacket.

If you have any information you are asked to call the police non-emergency number at 204-986-6222.