Winnipeg Police searching for two suspects in homicide of Anthony Sinclair

Winnipeg police have identified two suspects in the Dec. 9 homicide of Anthony Sinclair.

Police said second-degree murder arrest warrants have been issued for Alex Arumeul Genaille, 23, and 22-year-old Thunder Lightning Fontaine.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous with police warning the public not to approach them. Charges against the pair have not been proven in court.

Sinclair was found shot near the intersection of Stella Avenue and McGregor Street at around 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 9 while making a trip to the store on his bike.

He was transported to hospital in critical condition, but later died of his injuries.

At the time of his death, investigators believed the shooting may have been random.

His death was the 41st homicide of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6508, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).