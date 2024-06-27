WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

Apartment blaze sends 1 person to hospital

Residents are displaced after an afternoon fire. (File image) Residents are displaced after an afternoon fire. (File image)
One person is in critical condition after an afternoon fire in the Southboine neighbourhood.

Shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to Shelmerdine Drive for a three-storey apartment building fire.

When they arrived, crews found smoke and flames pouring out of the building.

Firefighters helped one person who was inside the building get out. They were sent to hospital in critical condition.

Other residents were either evacuated or sheltered in place during the blaze.

The city’s Emergency Social Services team was called in to help displaced residents find somewhere to stay.

Two cats were injured in the fire.

The city said some suites were damaged by smoke and water. Damage estimates were not available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

