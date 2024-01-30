WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police seeking information after man stabbed on Main Street

    Winnipeg police
    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is looking for information after a North End stabbing on Saturday sent one person to the hospital.

    The investigation began around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday when police received a report about a stabbing in the 800 block of Main Street.

    When officers got to the scene, they found a 35-year-old man with upper-body injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital in unstable condition, but has since been updated to stable condition.

    During the investigation, police determined that a man, who was brandishing a knife and gun, robbed the victim of his personal property. Police allege the suspect stabbed the victim before running away, adding that he dropped his gun in the process.

    According to the WPS, a man was seen picking up the gun and then getting into a taxi with other people.

    Officers tracked down the taxi to the 600 block of Magnus Avenue and apprehended four suspects. A Glock 19 handgun and a magazine with a .22 calibre round were seized.

    A 26-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple firearm-related offences. He was taken into custody. The other three suspects were released without charges.

    The Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

    Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

