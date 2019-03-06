The Winnipeg Police Service will soon be launching a dedicated guns and gangs unit in its fight against gun crimes.

A document in the agenda for a police board meeting Friday said the initiative is part of its ongoing drug suppression strategy.

It writes:

“The guns and gangs unit will focus on the identification, arrest and dismantling of gangs, criminal organizations or crime groups responsible for violent criminal activity, primarily focusing on illegal firearms and illicit drugs”

The document cites the “increased availability of firearms” as a major concern to the service.

The guns and gangs unit will launch this spring and will be made up of the street crime unit, which is being restructured.

Wednesday afternoon, organized crime Insp. Max Waddell announced a significant bust following an investigation by the drug enforcement unit.

Last week police searched two homes in Bridgewater Forest and one in Garden city, leading to the arrest of five people.

Police also seized a number of items including 2 kilos of cocaine, $215,000 in cash, and a loaded .45 calibre handgun.

When asked by CTV News about the prevalence of guns in Winnipeg, Waddell said violence is continuing to increase in Winnipeg and often centers around the illicit drug trade.

“Drug dealers are purchasing more weapons and coming into contact with more weapons to protect their product,” said Waddell.

Waddell went on to say that guns are also ending up in the hands of drug users.

“It really depends on which group we’re working with. We definitely believe there’s a stronger link between methamphetamine use and firearms than there is with cocaine.”