Winnipeg police shoot, kill dog after four people attacked

    Winnipeg police have shot and killed a dog after multiple people were attacked Tuesday.

    The incident unfolded in the first 100 block of Stadacona Street around 2:45 p.m. Police were told a large breed dog was on the loose.

    When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from serious dog bites to the upper body.

    One of the victims, a 16-year-old girl, was taken to hospital in stable condition. The other three victims, a 48-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, and a 73-year-old man, all took themselves to hospital to be treated.

    Investigators noted none of the injuries were life-threatening.

    Police said people in the area were able to corral the dog, and, citing public safety, officers decided to shoot it to prevent it from attacking anyone else as it was "still displaying very aggressive behaviour."

    The dog's owner and Animal Services were notified, police said.

