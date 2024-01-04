Winnipeg police to update on ‘officer-involved incident’ Thursday afternoon

The Winnipeg Police Service will speak about an officer-involved incident Thursday afternoon, the third such incident reported in a week in the city.

Police Chief Danny Smyth is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. at the Winnipeg police headquarters at 2 p.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Police have released few details of the incident, adding that it took place in the 200 block of Provencher Boulevard on Jan. 3.

It is the third “officer-involved incident” police have responded to since Dec. 28, which saw officers shoot two people.

One incident happened at an apartment on Furby Street during a hostage situation.

Winnipeg police shot and killed a man who allegedly held multiple people – including a child – hostage in a suite.

The name of the hostage taker was not released, but police said he was a 52-year-old man who was known to police.

Another incident happened on Dec. 31 on University Crescent, when police responded to a report of a man acting erratically. Officers said a 19-year-old man, later identified as Afolabi Stephen Opaso, was armed with two knives when he was shot by officers. Opaso later died from his injuries.

The Independent investigation Unit is investigating both incidents.