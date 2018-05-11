The city said it’s mailing out 231,000 property tax bills to Winnipeg homeowners Friday.

The deadline to pay is set for Friday, June 29, 2018, and residents can pay in a number of ways:

  • Tax Installment Payment Plan (TIPP)
  • In-person at your financial institution
  • Telephone or internet banking (please allow 3-5 days for your financial institution to process your payment)
  • By courier
  • In person at one of three locations:
  • Susan A Thompson Building, City Hall, 510 Main St.
  • Assessment & Taxation, Main Floor, 457 Main St.
  • Bilingual Service Centre, 170 Goulet St.
  • After hours drop off at 510 Main Street, mail drop box at the James Avenue entrance, nearest to King Street (Source: City of Winnipeg)

The city reminds residents that it does not accept payment via credit card, however you may be able to pay with credit at a third-party service provider.

The city has a searchable database of property assessment details available on its website.