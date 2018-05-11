

CTV Winnipeg





The city said it’s mailing out 231,000 property tax bills to Winnipeg homeowners Friday.

The deadline to pay is set for Friday, June 29, 2018, and residents can pay in a number of ways:

Tax Installment Payment Plan (TIPP)

In-person at your financial institution

Telephone or internet banking (please allow 3-5 days for your financial institution to process your payment)

By courier

In person at one of three locations:

Susan A Thompson Building, City Hall, 510 Main St.

Assessment & Taxation, Main Floor, 457 Main St.

Bilingual Service Centre, 170 Goulet St.

After hours drop off at 510 Main Street, mail drop box at the James Avenue entrance, nearest to King Street (Source: City of Winnipeg)

The city reminds residents that it does not accept payment via credit card, however you may be able to pay with credit at a third-party service provider.

The city has a searchable database of property assessment details available on its website.