Winnipeg's curbside yard waste collection season ending

Winnipeg’s curbside yard waste collection season is soon coming to an end.

On Wednesday, the city announced yard waste collection in area A will end the week of Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, while collection in area B will end the week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 8. Residents can determine their yard waste collection area online or by contacting 311.

Winnipeg noted that residents can put their yard waste into cardboard boxes, any reusable container without a lid, or paper yard waste bags. It added that Halloween pumpkins are accepted as yard waste and can also be brought to the new food waste drop off stations.

Winnipeggers are being reminded to put their yard waste containers to the side of their garbage and recycling carts and to leave an arm’s length between the yard waste and the recycling and garbage carts.

Yard waste material or debris should not be raked into the streets, as it can plug drains and cause problems.

Winnipeggers can also take their yard waste to the 4R Winnipeg Depots.

More information on the city’s curbside yard waste collection program can be found online.