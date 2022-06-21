Winnipeg's Nia Vardalos announces 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' is filming

Winnipeg's Nia Vardalos announces 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3' is filming

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in a scene from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in a scene from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding'

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island