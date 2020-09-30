WINNIPEG -- The Superintendent of the Louis Riel School Division announced there was a case of COVID-19 at one of the division's schools.

Christian Michalik said in a letter on the school division's website that they learned on Tuesday night of a positive case in a student at Glenlawn Collegiate Institute.

"Officials also informed us that the individual, who might have been infectious, was last at the school on the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 25," said Michalik.

An investigation by health officials has determined the risk of exposure is low and it was confirmed the student did not acquire COVID-19 while at school.

Michalik said based on work in the school to promote physical distancing and to limit interactions with other people, no close contacts have been identified at the school level.

"We also want to remind the community of our increased cleaning protocols and enhanced disinfecting routines that have been in effect each day in the school. With these in place, we feel confident that the school continues to be a safe place for staff and students."

The name and other information about the student cannot be released.