Winnipeg Sea Bears release star guard Teddy Allen as team goes through tough stretch

The reigning CEBL Player of the Year has been released from the Winnipeg Sea Bears.

The team announced on Monday that Teddy Allen has been released "effective immediately."

"Teddy Allen has been a valued member of our team, and we sincerely appreciate his contributions during his tenure with the Sea Bears. However, after careful consideration and many discussions, it has become evident that there is a misalignment of values and vision of the path forward for the club," said Mike Taylor, the head coach and general manager, in a news release.

Allen has been the leading point getter for Sea Bears through eight games this season, tallying 225 points, which included 26 three-pointers.

In his most recent performance on Sunday, he scored 39 points, but Winnipeg lost their fourth straight game 97-87 to the Edmonton Stingers.

The Sea Bears currently sit last in the western division with a 3-5 recorded and have been outscored by 60 points.

"The decision to release Teddy Allen was very difficult. However it was made the best interests of the organization in mind," said Jason Smith, the Sea Bears' president, in a news release. "We remain committed to maintaining a cohesive and forward-thinking team environment that aligns with our core values and objectives. Our organization dedicates itself to upholding high standards of team, integrity, respect and consideration for our community."

The team is set to address Allen's release at noon.