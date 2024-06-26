Wednesday morning fire in Winnipeg sends two to hospital

A Wednesday morning fire at a townhome in Winnipeg has sent two people to the hospital.

As of 5:30 a.m., the Winnipeg Police Service and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service are on scene of the incident on Keewatin Street. Northbound and southbound Keewatin are closed between Tyndall Avenue and Burrows Avenue.

Two people were taken to the hospital, though the extent of their injuries is not known.

Police said it is too early to know the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. More details to come.