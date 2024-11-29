Winnipeg security company defrauded out of $72K: police

A pair of employees at a Winnipeg security company have been charged for their alleged involvement in payroll fraud.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) began its investigation in February 2024 after being alerted to fraud and financial mismanagement at the privately-owned company.

The owner of the business informed police about suspicious payroll activity between May 2022 and August 2023.

The financial crimes unit investigated and allege the man working as the company’s staffing manager and the woman employed as the operations manager worked together to inflate the man’s work hours resulting in overage pay.

Officers learned the payroll was adjusted and processed to match falsely submitted hours resulting in pay overage over $72,000.

The female suspect turned herself into police in June, while the male suspect turned himself in on Wednesday.

Both suspects have been charged in connection to the incident and were released on appearance notices.