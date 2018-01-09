

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg speed skater Heather McLean will be going to South Korea as a member of Canada’s Long Track Speed Skating team at the Winter Olympics.

McLean won the women’s 1000m event at the 2018 Long Track Team Selections in Calgary. She also placed second in the women’s 500m event on Friday.

“I was a little disappointed in my 500m earlier at this competition, so to come back with this 1000m and finish strong, I couldn’t ask for a better race,” said McLean. “That was probably the best execution I've come up with this season as far as race plans go in that distance.”

McLean will be making her Olympic debut in PyeongChang. The Games begin on Feb. 9.