Winnipeg speed skater takes gold in 2023 Canada Games

A 17-year-old Winnipeg speed skater has earned Manitoba its second gold medal at the 2023 Canada Games in Prince Edward Island.

On Friday morning, Sofia Bieber won gold in the women's 1,000m race, coming in with a final time of 1:28.14. Bieber beat Quebec skater Cloé Jelonek who finished with a final time of 1:29.36, and Alberta skater Maya Lueders who had a final time of 1:30.10.

"Racing in today's conditions, were a little snowy, but I just had to stay strong and push through," Bieber said in a news release from Team Manitoba.

This is the second gold medal for Team Manitoba at the games this year – the first of which was also claimed by Bieber in the women's 500m race. In addition to the gold medals, Bieber has brought home two silver medals in the 1500m race and the women's team pursuit.

This brings Manitoba's medal count to five, which includes a silver medal in the women's table tennis doubles earlier this week by 14-year-old Victoria Lee and 15-year-old Grace Qi.

The 2023 Canada Games will continue to March 5.