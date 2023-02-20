Manitoba teen table tennis players win medal at Canada Winter Games

Victoria Lee (left) and Grace Qi pose with their silver medals at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island on Feb. 20, 2023. (submitted: Team Manitoba/Sport Manitoba) Victoria Lee (left) and Grace Qi pose with their silver medals at the 2023 Canada Winter Games in Prince Edward Island on Feb. 20, 2023. (submitted: Team Manitoba/Sport Manitoba)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How Jimmy Carter once helped clean up a partial nuclear meltdown in Ontario

It was December 1952, the Cold War was raging and in a rural Ontario community a nuclear reactor had just partially melted down – the first serious reactor accident in the world. The partial meltdown at the experimental Chalk River Nuclear Laboratories, about 200 kilometres north of Ottawa, was significant for the changes to reactor safety and design it helped usher in.

In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter answers questions during a news conference at a Habitat for Humanity building site in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island