WINNIPEG -- Members of a synagogue in Winnipeg are upset after discovering anti-Semitic symbols spray-painted on their garbage bin.

Marshall Kneller, the president of Chevera Mishnayes Synagogue, said his wife was the one to find the swastika on Friday.

Kneller said he isn't sure when the graffiti appeared.

Kneller and his wife reported it to police and B'nai Brith early Friday.

B'nai Brith, the national anti-hate advocacy group tracks hatred against Jewish people in its annual audits, says anti-Semitism is on the rise.

According to a recent audit done by the organization, there was a 143 per cent increase in anti-Semitic incidents in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Nunavut in 2018.

Police said the incident is currently being investigated and no arrests have been made.

Kneller claims there have been other acts of vandalism against the Garden City synagogue in previous years.