Winnipeg teacher facing more sexual assault charges, as police identify more victims
WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg high school teacher is facing additional charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation after police said they identified two more victims.
On Feb. 27, a 27-year-old woman was charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor. These charges against her have not been proven in court.
Police said the suspect was a teacher at Grant Park High School, and the victim - a 16-year-old at the school. Police said the offences took place between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.
The woman was released on an order with the following conditions:
- No contact or communication with the victim;
- No possessing or accessing a device that is capable of accessing the internet,
- No direct or indirect contact with anyone under 18;
- No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under the age of 18.
The Winnipeg police sex crimes unit continued to investigate and said it found two more victims.
On April 16, a woman turned herself into police and is now facing the following charges:
- Three counts of sexual assault;
- Two counts of sexual exploitation;
- Sexual interference; and
- Three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.
These charges against her have not been proven in court.