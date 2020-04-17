WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg high school teacher is facing additional charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation after police said they identified two more victims.

On Feb. 27, a 27-year-old woman was charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor. These charges against her have not been proven in court.

Police said the suspect was a teacher at Grant Park High School, and the victim - a 16-year-old at the school. Police said the offences took place between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.

The woman was released on an order with the following conditions:

No contact or communication with the victim;

No possessing or accessing a device that is capable of accessing the internet,

No direct or indirect contact with anyone under 18;

No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under the age of 18.

The Winnipeg police sex crimes unit continued to investigate and said it found two more victims.

On April 16, a woman turned herself into police and is now facing the following charges:

Three counts of sexual assault;

Two counts of sexual exploitation;

Sexual interference; and

Three counts of luring a person under 18 years of age by means of telecommunication.

These charges against her have not been proven in court.