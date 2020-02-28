WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said a 27-year-old female teacher was charged on Thursday with sexual exploitation, sexual assault and supplying liquor to a minor.

The woman was a teacher at a Winnipeg high school, and the victim was a 16-year-old student at the school. Police confirmed it was Grant Park High School.

Police said the incidents occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and Feb. 8, 2020.

The suspect was released on a release order with conditions that include:

No contact or communication with the victim;

No possessing or accessing any device that can connect to the internet;

No direct or indirect contact with anyone under the age of 18; and

No seeking, obtaining or continuing employment or becoming a volunteer in a capacity that involves being in a position of trust or authority over a person under 18 years of age.

None of the charges have been tested in court.

In a statement, the Winnipeg School Division said: "WSD is cooperating fully with the police and we have nothing further to add to the police statement on the investigation."