Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom

FILE - AN empty teacher's desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press) FILE - AN empty teacher's desk is pictured at the front of a empty classroom at Mcgee Secondary school in Vancouver on Sept. 5, 2014. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Vaccine mandate coming to House of Commons, MPs rule

Anyone entering the House of Commons precinct -- including MPs -- will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Nov. 22, the Board of Internal Economy has ordered. The new rule starts on the day the 44th Parliament kicks off.

The Peace tower is seen on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 as politicians begin returning to work in Ottawa. The Conservative and Bloc parties both held their first party caucus meetings following the federal election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Saskatoon

Regina

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Northern Ontario

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island