Three teenagers are in police custody after an 18-year-old man was killed in a violent assault in a Winnipeg school yard.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the altercation happened before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Charles Walk outside David Livingstone School.

Constable Tammy Skrabek identified the man killed as Jordan Thomas of Winnipeg, and confirmed that Thomas’ brother remains in hospital in critical condition.

“Both victims suffered multiple stab wounds,” Skrabek said.

Skrabek also said that three youths were detained in police custody.

“A 17-year-old man and two 14-year-old females have been arrested and charged with second degree murder and attempt murder,” said Skrabek.

According to police, the altercation did not begin with a planned meeting and investigators are working to determine if anyone had contact with the group before or after the assault.

“Officers are still going through a large amount of footage, a large amount of witness statements,” said Skrabek.

“I know a lot of people living in the immediate area had called in and reported what they were seeing.”

Meanwhile, Radean Carter with the Winnipeg School Division told CTV News Thomas, a former student at St. John’s High, will be greatly missed.

“It was a student that was very involved in the school. He was involved in a lot of sports, and a lot of productions: very well known by a lot of students,” said Carter.

“There is a lot of grief happening at the school.”

Bear Clan Patrol's James Favel called both Thomas and his brother potential leaders and said Thomas’ death was a major loss for the community.

Favel told CTV News he believed he’d worked with one of the accused teens in the past, and called the incident “senseless”.

“We’re striving to make better lives here for our community members, and when there’s a failure like this we feel it,” said Favel.