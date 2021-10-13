Winnipeg to look at tackling large medicinal cannabis growing operations
Winnipeg City Hall is tackling a growing problem in residential neighbourhoods, big medical cannabis productions.
The city’s property and development committee voted on a plan to restrict the larger scale operations to manufacturing zones.
Right now, Health Canada allows up to four medicinal growing registrations per address, meaning people can be designated to grow for others. This can result in hundreds of plants per home.
Neighbours to some of these locations have been complaining about the smell and brought their concerns to the committee Wednesday.
“Over time we began to notice pungent odour that just hung over our backyard,” said homeowner Laurie Monk.
“The smell would be coming in through the fresh air intake that way, I couldn’t use my over the stove vent,” said homeowner Carmen Nedohin.
This is also leaving many to wonder if the larger scale medical grow ops are linked to crime, not health.
“People are growing large numbers of plants for the purposes of distribution,” said Coun. Markus Chambers.
As a result of concerns from residents and in turn councillors, a city report is recommending designated medical growers be banned from residential areas, restricting them to manufacturing zones. They would also be subject to a business licensing regime and exhaust requirements.
“That would allow the city to conduct inspections for health and safety concerns and that would allow us to respond to residents’ complaints,” said Coun. Devi Sharma.
This would not impact individuals growing medical cannabis in their homes for themselves.
But medicinal cannabis advocate Steven Stairs worries kicking designated growers to manufacturing zones could block access to the drug for patients who can’t grow their own.
“You’re forcing an added expense to a limited income demographic of people,” said Stairs.
With the committee voting in favour of the recommendations, it is directing city staff to come forward with the zoning and licensing changes for consideration.
This still requires approval from City Council.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Norway bow-and-arrow attack appears act of terror, officials say
A Danish man suspected of killing five people with a bow and arrow and possibly other weapons while randomly shooting at strangers in a small Norwegian town appears to have committed an act of terrorism, authorities in Norway said Thursday.
Ford to speak this Friday on plans to move Ontario out of Step 3
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
BREAKING | Ontario reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since August
Ontario health officials are reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
'Terrible situation': Iqaluit water crisis exposes precarious conditions in the city
A developing water crisis in Nunavut’s capital city, Iqaluit, is exposing just how precarious the drinking water situation can be for the city as residents are currently paying about $9 for a litre of bottled water while major grocery stores are selling out.
OPINION | Don Martin: At 24 post-election days and counting, the federal government is still in limbo
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s can’t-delay campaign for historic change has produced a sloth-speed government with a cabinet yet to be named, an idled bureaucracy waiting for orders and no date for Parliament’s return in sight, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Canada top destination for post-secondary education, students say in new survey
Students from around the world said Canada is their top choice for post-secondary education, beating the U.S., Australia and the U.K. in a new survey from IDP Connect.
Prince William says great minds should focus on saving Earth not space travel
Prince William has criticized some of the world's richest men for using their wealth to fund a new space race and space tourism rather than trying to fix the problems on Planet Earth instead.
Overnight building blaze in Taiwan raged for hours, 46 dead
A building fire that raged out of control for hours overnight in a major city in southern Taiwan left 46 people dead and at least 41 others injured, authorities said Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. healthcare system 'creaking' amid fourth wave
Healthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
Sask. MP who called for Canada-US border reopening says announcement is a positive step
Prince Albert MP Randy Hoback says reopening the United States border to fully vaccinated Canadians is a step in the right direction – but several details must be ironed out.
-
Secret audio recording hears Greg Fertuck discuss wife’s disappearance with undercover officer
For the first time in Greg Fertuck’s murder trial, court heard him speak candidly about his wife’s disappearance.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan and COVID-19: How did its fourth wave death rate become the highest in Canada?
Saskatchewan has been battered by COVID-19's fourth wave, struggling with a surge in cases and deaths and a health care system that is on the brink of being overwhelmed — a cautionary tale, the beginnings of which can be traced back to the summer when public health measures ceased, according to one expert.
-
Drag race's 'Queen of the North' moves from competitor to judge in Canadian iteration of hit show
A Canadian drag superstar has sashayed her way from humble competitor to the judge's panel of Canada’s Drag Race.
-
'A simple ask': Regina City Council amends sidewalk snow removal bylaw to include all property owners
Next year, Regina residents will not be able to wait for warmer weather to clear the snow from their sidewalks.
Calgary
-
Trans-Canada Highway crash near Chestermere sends 2 to hospital
Two men were taken to hospital following a Wednesday night crash near the east edge of the city of Chestermere.
-
Restrictions to continue into 2022, Kenney says in Facebook live appearance
From the best summer ever to the winter of 'we have to monitor all of this very carefully'.
-
Police say fatal shooting in downtown Calgary happened after unwanted advances
The victim in last weekend's fatal shooting outside a downtown Calgary nightclub was defending a friend from being sexually harassed, police said Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
'Cannot get my head around this': Kenney expresses frustration at 'Ivermectin fans'
Alberta’s premier says he can’t understand why people would want to take a "horse dewormer" like Ivermectin - instead of a free and approved COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Turris scores winner in shootout to lift Oilers 3-2 over Canucks in season opener
Kyle Turris made the most of a rare opportunity on Wednesday night.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since August
Ontario health officials are reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
Ford to speak this Friday on plans to move Ontario out of Step 3
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
GTA school board threatens to suspend teacher who wore respirator instead of blue surgical mask in class
Administrators at one GTA school board have threatened to discipline teachers if they wear respirator masks in the classroom, telling them to wear provincially-procured blue surgical masks instead.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal mayoral candidates to face off in English-language debate Oct. 28
Three candidates for mayor of Montreal will have a chance to win over voters in an English-language debate later this month.
-
'Good news' says doctor: Some COVID-19 patients will soon have access to monoclonal antibody treatment in Quebec
Quebec is preparing to accept delivery of a small but potentially lifesaving shipment of a COVID-19 antibody treatment, which some doctors say will be a great added disease-fighting tool - if the province’s health authorities can organize the resources needed to drip it into patients’ arms.
-
Montreal teacher remembered for inspiring students
Joe Hackett, 71, died Tuesday when he was struck by a truck near a golf course in St-Anicet, southwest of the city.
Ottawa
-
Ford to speak this Friday on plans to move Ontario out of Step 3
Ontario is considering a further easing of pandemic restrictions and an announcement could come as soon as Friday as health officials say the COVID-19 situation is improving in the province, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, 55 cases in Eastern Ontario Health Unit on Thursday
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit has the second highest number of new COVID-19 cases in Ontario on Thursday, with 55 new cases.
-
Here's what you need to know to attend a Senators game at Canadian Tire Centre this season
Under Ontario's COVID-19 policies, all fans aged 12 and older must be fully vaccinated to enter Canadian Tire Centre, and must wear a mask except when eating and drinking.
Northern Ontario
-
Fatal collision south of North Bay
OPP with the Almaguin Highlands detachment are investigating a fatal collision in Laurier Township.
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
Canada has no plans to change negative test requirement for all inbound travellers, public safety minister says
Less than 24 hours after the U.S. announced it will reopen its land border to non-essential Canadian travellers, requiring proof of vaccination, but not a negative COVID-19 test, Ottawa said Canadians shouldn’t expect a reciprocal change.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
Kitchener
-
Region of Waterloo requiring COVID-19 vaccination to enter museums, libraries, meeting spaces
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required to access non-essential Region of Waterloo services starting next week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 417 new COVID-19 cases, lowest positivity rate since August
Ontario health officials are reporting 417 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday, as well as three more deaths due to the disease.
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Wind, heavy rain and possible flooding expected over weekend in Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada is warning parts of southeastern B.C. will see heavy rain, strong winds and possible flooding between Friday and Sunday.
-
Lytton fire update: TSB report being released into possible link between rail and devastating blaze
The Transportation Safety Board is scheduled to release the results of its investigation today into the “possible relation” between train activities and a wildfire this summer in Lytton, B.C.
-
Fatal crash in East Vancouver under investigation, local police say
Police in Vancouver are investigating a fatal crash.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Over the past 24 hours, a total of 605 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia.
-
Man arrested after VicPD receives reports of gunshots in downtown Victoria
A man carrying a replica handgun was arrested in Victoria on Monday after police received reports of an armed man "firing a handgun" outside of a supportive housing facility.
-
Missing Mondays: Provincewide worker shortage forces restaurants to rethink Monday service
Inside Victoria’s iconic Dutch Bakery, a small bell rings every time an order comes through the kitchen.