Winnipeg to remain a buyer’s market in 2022: report

WINNIPEG -

A new report is predicting that Winnipeg will continue to see a buyer’s market when it comes to the 2022 real estate landscape.

Re/Max’s 2022 Canadian Housing Market Outlook Report said Winnipeg is an “outlier” compared to the rest of western Canada.

It explained that some western markets, including Calgary and Edmonton, shifted to seller’s markets in 2021, and expects this trend to continue into next year.

The report added that regions, including Victoria, Nanaimo, Regina and Kelowna, have seen an influx of buyers looking for bigger properties and more affordability, which will likely continue to push up the demand and prices in 2022.

However, according to Re/Max, if low interests rates continue, Winnipeg will remain a buyer’s market next year, with young couples working from home driving the demand in the city.

The report notes that much of the demand in Winnipeg is for one and two-storey detached homes.

Re/Max said out-of-province buyers came to Manitoba for the affordability, but interprovincial moves were largely impacted by remote work lifestyle changes.

The report shows the average residential sale price in Winnipeg from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2021, was $311,941. It estimates the average residential price in 2022 will be $322, 859 – an increase of 3.5 per cent. Re/Max predicts sales will increase by seven per cent in 2022.