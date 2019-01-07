Winnipeg Transit’s projected surplus is growing.

A financial report to the end of November shows transit is set for a $12.8 million surplus. That’s up from $7.9 million forecasted in the last quarter.

Transit says ridership continues to stay strong despite a 25 cent fare hike.

As a result of this hike, city council froze fares for 2019.

The same report says the city is also anticipating a $14.2 million surplus.