WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers should expect to see reductions in Winnipeg Transit, Mayor Brian Bowman says.

During a press conference at City Hall on Tuesday, Bowman said public services has been communicating that transit reductions should be expected.

He did not say when these reductions will happen, or what routes will be affected.

"The transit reductions are something that are very actively being reviewed," he said. "We are waiting for the decisions to be made and finalized by our public service very soon."

This comes after the city announced it has developed a Crisis Cash Flow Management Plan and financial analysis which listed service layoffs and reductions as options to save money that are "under consideration."