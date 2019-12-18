WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg-based training school for truck drivers has been suspended for five years, after Manitoba Public Insurance said the company was found committing eight violations.

An audit last year by MPI of Longview Driving School -- which is facing one of the largest suspensions in the insurer’s recent history -- found the school to be teaching with an unauthorized instructor as well as using a non-approved vehicle for instructing.

According to Brian Smiley, a spokesperson for MPI, the suspension started on Nov. 6 of last year and will go until Nov. 6, 2023.

“The audit was triggered by a tip which was provided to Manitoba Public Insurance,” said Smiley.

He added the details of the tip wouldn’t be shared but an audit usually happens after a tip or a complaint is submitted by customers or students.

“We did an audit looking for non-compliant actions from that particular school, we found a number of them.”

The list of violations is:

• Allowed an unauthorized instructor

• Failed to act with honesty and integrity

• Failed to maintain required records

• Failed to properly equip/maintain vehicle

• Failure to comply with conditions

• Failure to comply with registrar’s requirements

• Failure to secure required permits

• Instruct in a non-approved vehicle

Driver training for a Class 1 license was required as of September 2019, after last year’s crash in Saskatchewan between a semi and the Humboldt Broncos’ bus, which killed 16 people and injured 13 others.

Smiley said the company could open up again after the suspension pending a review, and he did note that Longview was given the opportunity to appeal the suspension.

The part owner of Longview is now working at Blue Bird Training Centre, which is another truck driver training school. He declined commenting on the situation.