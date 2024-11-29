Winnipeg winter route parking ban to start next week

Winnipeg’s annual winter route parking ban is set to begin next week.

The ban will start at 2 a.m. on Dec. 6. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Once the ban takes effect, parking is prohibited on designated streets from 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Winnipeggers are encouraged to look out for ‘winter route’ and 'snow route’ signs before parking.

To find out whether the ban applies to a certain location, you can use the Know Your Zone app, search the new online interactive map or contact 311.

The city reminds residents that the ban is not weather-event dependent. Drivers cannot park on designated routes during designated hours while the ban is in place, even if it’s not snowing or if a street looks to be plowed.

The only exception is when a residential parking ban is on. The city will lift the winter route ban for the duration of residential plowing to create more parking spaces.

Any vehicle parked in violation of the ban will receive a $100 ticket ($75 if paid early). The vehicle may also end up getting towed.

The snow route parking ban will remain in place until weather conditions no longer require it. The city expects this to be in the spring.