WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg woman, who used to work at Shawenim Abinoojii, is facing fraud-related charges for transactions that total over $1 million, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers said the charges come after the discovery of "financial irregularities" at the business.

Shawenim Abinoojii is an agency that provides foster care, support worker services and programming for children and families within Winnipeg and rural Manitoba.

Police said in April 2019 concerns were brought to its financial crimes unit and an investigation determined several fraudulent transactions took place, dating back to March 2016.

Police said the transactions included fraudulent cheques totalling $743,110; fraudulent payroll transactions costing $222,432; and unauthorized credit card charges and cash advances totalling $42,000.

Gwendolen Joyce Reid, 46, has been charged with:

Fraud over $5,000;

Two counts of forgery;

Using forged documents;

Theft over $5,000;

Unauthorized use of credit card data;

Falsifying books and documents.

Reid was released on a notice to appear. The charges against here have not been proven in court.